Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.7% of Harvest Investment Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $389.18. 24,515,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,272,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.31. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $393.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

