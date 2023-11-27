Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $1.41 Million in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 39.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 310,960 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $12,216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.1 %

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.23. 2,012,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.69.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

