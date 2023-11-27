Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 12.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after buying an additional 74,102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 121.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 679,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,142. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

