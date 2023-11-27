Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. EQT makes up approximately 1.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in EQT by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.33. 2,679,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,889. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

