Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 105.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,645. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.