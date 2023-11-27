Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $73.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.