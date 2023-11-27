Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Exact Sciences makes up 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 611,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,792. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Exact Sciences
In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
