Harvest Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.8% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,151,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,908,416. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

