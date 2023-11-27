Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 1.4% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 16.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 329,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 44.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 235.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.33. 560,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,664. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $49.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

