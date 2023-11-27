Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 362 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,990,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after buying an additional 60,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after buying an additional 111,723 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 74,817 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.02. 135,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,308. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

