Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 124,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.51. 4,861,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

