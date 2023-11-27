Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.01. 684,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

