HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Sells $52,900.00 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Navam Welihinda sold 11,951 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $253,719.73.

On Thursday, September 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,423.16.

HashiCorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $20.99. 1,117,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,011. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.22. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $37.31.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

