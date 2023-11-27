Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Down to $33.02

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $31.35. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 23,626 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HVT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $111,094.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,654,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

