HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,535 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of HCA Healthcare worth $277,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $251.23. 353,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

