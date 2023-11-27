H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $44.53. 115,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,981. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

