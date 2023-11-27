H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
H&E Equipment Services Price Performance
Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $44.53. 115,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,981. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
