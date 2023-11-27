Head-To-Head Review: TKO Group (TKO) and The Competition

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TKO Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

TKO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TKO Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 52.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% TKO Group Competitors -15.92% -0.53% -6.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

66.3% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TKO Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion $195.59 million 61.38 TKO Group Competitors $1.39 billion $40.99 million -15.16

TKO Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TKO Group. TKO Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

TKO Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group’s peers have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TKO Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 TKO Group Competitors 20 203 440 4 2.64

TKO Group currently has a consensus price target of $111.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.94%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 21.40%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

TKO Group beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

