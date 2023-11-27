Head-To-Head Review: Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) vs. GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF)

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ziff Davis and GTN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ziff Davis 0 4 2 0 2.33 GTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Ziff Davis presently has a consensus target price of $83.71, indicating a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Ziff Davis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ziff Davis is more favorable than GTN.

This table compares Ziff Davis and GTN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ziff Davis $1.39 billion 2.17 $63.76 million $0.87 75.36 GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ziff Davis has higher revenue and earnings than GTN.

Profitability

This table compares Ziff Davis and GTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ziff Davis 3.32% 13.92% 7.46% GTN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ziff Davis beats GTN on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets. The Cybersecurity and Martech segment provides cloud-based subscription services to consumers and businesses, including cybersecurity, privacy, and marketing technology. The company was formerly known as j2 Global, Inc. and changed its name to Ziff Davis, Inc. in October 2021. Ziff Davis, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies. GTN Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

