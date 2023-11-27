Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,621 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 982,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 403,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 605,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $77,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock remained flat at $9.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 748,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

