Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 4.4%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 992,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,304,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. BOCOM International cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MOMO

Hello Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hello Group by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after buying an additional 4,140,163 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hello Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 920,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 152,520 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Hello Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 750,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hello Group by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 998,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 786,300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hello Group by 4,623.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.