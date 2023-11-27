Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 902,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 468,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.94. 159,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $131.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSRGY

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.