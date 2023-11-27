Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 325,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,127. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

