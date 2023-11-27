Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys 2,515 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 2.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,584. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.