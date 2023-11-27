Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 194,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $6,709,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

