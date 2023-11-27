Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.31.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.03. The company had a trading volume of 176,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,256. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

