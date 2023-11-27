Hendley & Co. Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $93.92. 452,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,762. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

