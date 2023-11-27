Hendley & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $101.54. 1,207,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $257.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

