Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.41. 2,479,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,352,666. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

