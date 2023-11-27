Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of HSIC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.24. 664,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

