Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 785,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,379,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
