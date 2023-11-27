Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.73. 1,527,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,856,155. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.