Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik Sells 2,200 Shares

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.6 %

HIBB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,104. The company has a market cap of $736.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 32.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hibbett by 24.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

