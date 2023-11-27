Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Hologic stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.53. 1,515,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

