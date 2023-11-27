Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $193.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

