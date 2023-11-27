Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,141,220 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 831.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141,220 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $117,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Timken by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Timken by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

TKR stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.94. 156,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,000. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

