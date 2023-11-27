Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,700 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,281,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $164,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 782.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.04. 330,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,453. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

