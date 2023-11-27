Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 367,735 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367,735 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 3.20% of Korn Ferry worth $82,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 262,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,990,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.2 %

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.13. 29,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

