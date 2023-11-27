Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,939,590 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 3.40% of Citizens Financial Group worth $418,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,144. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

