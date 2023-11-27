Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 71,340 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,152,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.25% of Ovintiv worth $234,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,545. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

