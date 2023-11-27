Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Aptiv worth $111,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.3 %

APTV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 619,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

