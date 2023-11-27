Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,160,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,200 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 1.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of PPL worth $401,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Trading Down 0.2 %

PPL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,256. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

PPL Profile



PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

