Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $220.46 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,309,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of CNH Industrial worth $220,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $395,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,843,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,381,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112,598 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $83,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.36. 5,334,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,634. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

