Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $503.25 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,111,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 96,099 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.9% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Comcast worth $503,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,599,719. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

