Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 295,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $450,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,512. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.