Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,339,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $868,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,977,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,197,102. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

