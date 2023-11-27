Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Cummins worth $361,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.14. The stock had a trading volume of 152,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.67. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

