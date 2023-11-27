Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,880 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $74,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 166.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $140,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,270.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $314,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,644.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $140,163.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,270.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,021,335 shares of company stock worth $69,366,617 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expro Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,692. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.37). Expro Group had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $369.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

See Also

