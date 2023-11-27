Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 119,850 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises about 1.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.42% of Marathon Oil worth $337,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.19. 3,078,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,820,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,135,333.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,470 shares of company stock worth $9,879,679. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile



Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

