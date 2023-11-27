Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 361,113 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,113 shares during the period. F5 accounts for 3.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.05% of F5 worth $871,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth about $257,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 12.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.18. 129,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

