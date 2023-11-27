Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365,090 shares during the quarter. NOV accounts for about 1.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 5.94% of NOV worth $374,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,005,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. 705,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

